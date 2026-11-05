Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Riley Keough Grab Dinner Together in NYC After Filming Netflix Show

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Riley Keough are taking their Hollywood friendship off the set and onto the streets of New York City ... grabbing dinner together after a long day of filming.

The stars were spotted strolling through the Big Apple together Wednesday, sharing laughs and animated conversation as they made their way to dinner.

A source familiar with the outing tells TMZ ... Aaron and Riley broke bread after wrapping filming for the day on their upcoming Netflix series, "Enigma Variations."

The two appeared to be in great spirits, smiling and chatting as they enjoyed some downtime away from set.

Aaron and Riley are currently filming the Netflix adaptation of André Aciman's novel in NYC ... and it looks like the co-stars are finding plenty of time to bond between takes.

Of course, Riley is Hollywood royalty ... she's the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley.

And before anyone starts reading too much into their dinner outing ... both stars are off the market.

Aaron is married to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, while Riley is married to Hollywood stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Both couples have children.