'Breaking Bad' Star Dean Norris Selling $3.2 Million Home Amid Divorce

Dean Norris is looking to unload his sprawling California estate ... putting the property on the market for more than $3 million amid his divorce from his longtime wife and financial troubles ... TMZ has learned.

The "Breaking Bad" star has listed his Temecula home for $3,199,267, according to real estate records reviewed by TMZ.

The massive 11-acre property features a more than 7,000-square-foot estate with 9 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, including a separate guesthouse.

The property boasts plenty of amenities ... including an infinity pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, four-stall horse barn, fruit orchard and sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and valley.

The estate hit the market in September, with Sherrie Snyder of Allison James Estates & Homes handling the listing.

The asking price is a significant jump from the $1,725,000 Dean and his estranged wife, Bridget Norris, paid for the property back in 2014.

As we first reported ... Bridget filed for divorce in Riverside County in 2025 after more than two decades of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as January 15, 2025, and requested joint custody of their two minor kids, along with spousal support.

The split comes as the couple faces financial troubles involving their Temecula restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, which is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.