Rob Gronkowski Denies Turning Point Ties ... After Election Day Controversy

Rob Gronkowski is setting the record straight after the controversy surrounding his Election Day trip to New Hampshire ... clarifying that he and Camille Kostek are NOT affiliated with Turning Point USA.

Gronk addressed things on his Instagram Story on Thursday, days after footage of him waving flags and signing stuff outside a TPUSA tent made the rounds.

So, what actually went down?

After stopping at Goffstown High School, he and Camille crossed the street to say hi to fans who were yelling their names. They snapped some pics, signed a few things, and headed to the next stop.

Gronk says they posted with folks from all over the political spectrum that morning ... and he's not happy with how it got spun.

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"We are here to shut down the false narratives," Rob wrote, calling it "an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait."

He closed by saying their message has always been about treating everyone with kindness.

For the record, a Turning Point spokesperson told CBS Boston that Gronk was NOT with their group, but did walk by their tent.

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Still, he made the rounds. Republican Kelly Ayotte, who was running for re-election as governor, posted a pic with Gronk and Camille in Bedford, and a GOP state rep candidate said Gronk signed one of his campaign signs in Goffstown. Bedford police even warned voters about "heavy traffic" at the polls where he was greeting people.

Meanwhile, Gronk wasn't the only big name in the Granite State. Turning Point Action brought celebs like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to polling places.

As for the results ... it was a great night for Democrats in New Hampshire's marquee race, with Chris Pappas winning the U.S. Senate seat. Ayotte did win re-election.

Gronk's got bigger things on deck anyways ... he's set to go into the Patriots Hall of Fame Saturday at Gillette Stadium.