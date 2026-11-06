L.A. Gang Interventionist Skipp Townsend Arrested In Alleged Murder Conspiracy

Skipp Townsend -- the head of a prominent Los Angeles gang intervention group -- was among 5 people busted by police Thursday in connection with a murder, according to a new report.

The Los Angeles Times says LAPD homicide detectives arrested Townsend -- the executive director of the advocacy group 2nd Call -- in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

A rep for the L.A. County Jail tells TMZ ... Townsend was booked in the LAPD Valley Jail for "conspiracy to commit any crime." He's being held on $2 million bail.

The L.A. Times says he was arrested "on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder."

As you may know, Townsend's organization attempts to squash beefs among gang members and recommend safe alternatives to violence. The 62-year-old reformed gang member is well known in L.A., often quoted by the media, and seen alongside city leaders.

Four other people were also arrested in connection with the murder, according to the report. Two of them were reportedly busted for suspicion of accessory after the fact.