TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover: The Winner Revealed

It's finally time ... the moment you've all been waiting for ... after tallying up YOUR vote from the week, we can officially announce the winner of TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover ... and it's Talia!!!

Talia won in a landslide, and now she's heading back to Las Vegas to enjoy her grand prize ... a $20,000 trip to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sorry, Cris and Luca ... voters clearly thought Talia had the best 24-hour Las Vegas takeover ... voting for her in droves after getting a look at the trio's swanky hotels, insane experiences, and wild nights.

We received over 45K votes total across all platforms ... and when the dust settled, Talia was crowned the winner of TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover!

Congrats to the queen of Vegas! Can't wait to see you live it up at F1!!!