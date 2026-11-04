TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover: Vote For Who Had The Best Nightlife Experience

Who Had The Best Night?!?

We're getting to the most anticipated part of TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover ... the nightlife!

And we need your help deciding if Cris, Talia, or Luca really made the most of the Strip after dark.

As you know, a lot's at stake here ... our staffers are competing to see who had the best time during their 24 hours in Vegas ... and the winner gets a $20,000 trip to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

You already voted on their hotels and daytime activities ... and now it's time to decide who had the most fun once the sun went down!

Ya gotta see the video to see our staffers soak it all in -- and don't forget to vote in our poll!

Talia had to bust out the furry coat for her swanky dinner at Stubborn Seed in Resorts World Las Vegas, and it's definitely fitting for the spread she was served.

"Top Chef" Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford delivered a bunch of inventive seasonal dishes -- including some classics and some new additions -- and Talia had her eye on some mouthwatering patatas bravas.

Things got pretty hot for Talia after dinner ... she was front row at "Magic Mike Live" at SAHARA Las Vegas.

She watched the guys' magical moves from up close ... and was even pulled onstage for a special lap dance from Mike himself!

After that, Talia went from onstage to behind the DJ booth at Hakkasan at MGM Grand Las Vegas.

She danced with DJ Vice while he got the five-level, 80,000 square foot room jumpin'!

Luca was livin' large with dinner at Stanton Social Italian at Caesars Palace Las Vegas ... and we mean LARGE.

He was treated to a massive tomahawk that was flambéed tableside with cognac ... he dug into the steak right off the bone, caveman style.

Up next, Luca saw ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace Las Vegas ... which is a show he could only describe as Cirque du Soleil on steroids.

The show is part-circus, part-cabaret and completely captivating from start to finish. Luca had to pick his jaw up off the floor after!

To finish things off, Luca was in for a star-studded night at OMNIA at Caesars Palace Las Vegas ... where he was breathing the same air as Jay-Z and Beyoncé while DJ Khaled performed.

Last but not least, Cris hit up Maroon at SAHARA Las Vegas for an incredible dinner from James Beard Award-winning Chef Kwame Onwuachi.

The Caribbean steakhouse had live-fire cooking, and the food was full of Afro-Caribbean flavors ... including a rum-aged ribeye that changed Cris' life.

After dinner, Cris let out his inner metalhead at the Metallica concert at The Sphere Las Vegas.

The iconic band's performance was turned up to 11, thanks to the 160,000-square-foot LED screen playing insane visuals throughout the show.

The Sphere is also equipped with immersive audio and haptic seats, making Cris' concert experience an unforgettable one.

Cris closed out his night at the Vinyl Room at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, a Japanese hi-fi listening lounge with curated vinyl and breathtaking views of the Strip from 63 floors up.

And here's where you come in ... choosing who had the best turnup once the sun went down! Sound off in our poll!

Don't forget to check back in tomorrow ... when you'll be voting on who had the best overall experience during TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover.