TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover: Vote For Who Had the Best Time!

Which Staffer Had The Best Time?!?

It's all come down to this ... one last chance to have your voice heard in TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover ... you've seen our staffers' hotel suites, daytime excursions and nightlife experiences ... and now it's time to vote for who had the best time in Vegas.

We need your help deciding who truly made the most of their short time on the Strip -- Cris, Talia or Luca.

For this vote we're asking you to weigh everything -- hotels, activities, nightlife -- and choose whose trip was the best overall.

This is your last chance to vote, so pick wisely ... because the winner gets a $20,000 trip to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

To recap ... Talia had a stunning stay in Chairman's Villa at Crockfords Las Vegas at Resorts World.

She spent the day jumping off a 1,149-foot tower with SkyJump Las Vegas at The STRAT, enjoying lunch with Flavor Flav at the America restaurant at New York-New York Hotel & Casino and taking a helicopter tour of the Strip and Red Rock Canyon, courtesy of Maverick Helicopters.

And at night, she had a swanky dinner at Stubborn Seed in Resorts World Las Vegas, got a personalized lap dance at "Magic Mike Live" at SAHARA Las Vegas, and was behind the DJ booth at Hakkasan at MGM Grand Las Vegas.

As for Luca, he had a posh stay at Sky Villa at Caesars Palace, right in the heart of the Vegas Strip.

He spent the day soaking up the sun at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino, poppin' bottles poolside, and went to Allegiant Stadium to cheer on the Raiders from his stellar seats in Wynn Field Club ... which were practically on the field.

At night, he had a delicious dinner at Stanton Social Italian at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, where he ate a giant tomahawk right off the bone.

He also saw ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and had a star-studded night at OMNIA -- where Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also in the crowd as DJ Khaled performed.

And we can't forget Cris, who was livin' like a baller at the Hardwood Suite at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas.

He spent his day off-roading at the Baja Race Truck experience at SpeedVegas and enjoyed the exclusive VIP experience at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Later, he crafted a custom cocktail at the Legacy Club at Circa Resort and Casino and even won big playing blackjack at the high-limit gaming table.

At night, he had a life-changing dinner at Maroon at SAHARA Las Vegas, saw Metallica rock The Sphere Las Vegas, and closed out the night at the Vinyl Room at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas.

And now for the hard part ... who had the best trip during TMZ's 24-Hour Las Vegas Takeover?! Don't forget to vote in our poll!