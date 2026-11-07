'Heated Rivalry' Season 3 & Holiday Movie Also in the Works

Third Season & Movie in the Works Too!!!

Fans of "Heated Rivalry" were gifted with quite literally a hat trick of good news today ... after it was revealed that in addition to season 2, they'll also be getting a third season plus a movie!

Not only will the 2 seasons be filmed back to back at the same time, the movie will apparently be Christmas and/or holiday-themed ... Deadline reported.

It's a busy production schedule to say the least ... after filming wraps up in November or December for the show, the production team will start filming the movie right after.

But fans of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' chemistry may be found wanting ... apparently the movie will be centered around Season 1's Scott and Kip.

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This makes sense ... after all, Rachel Reid, who wrote the inspo for "Heated Rivalry" -- "Game Changers," also penned the short story "Merry Christmas, Scott and Kip!"