Jackie Kennedy's Ex-Lover Claims She Told Him Marrying Aristotle Onassis Was 'Biggest Mistake'

Jackie Kennedy Onassis told her former lover that marrying Aristotle Onassis was the biggest mistake of her life ... this, according to a bombshell new memoir.

John Carl "Jack" Warnecke -- who dated Jackie from 1964-1966 -- wrote in his posthumously published book ... "She unhesitatingly expressed frustration that this one room was all she was allowed to decorate [and] told me she believed that her marriage to Onassis was the biggest mistake she had ever made."

Warnecke -- who died in 2010 -- made the claims in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE from his "Camelot’s Architect: The Untold Story of Jackie Kennedy, Lafayette Square and a Secret Romance" ... to be published on Nov. 10.

Warnecke writes that the two remained friends over the years ... and after Aristotle died, the former couple grew close.

He added ... "She delighted in advising me in what she perceived to be my serious relationships with other women. Or possibly, she was testing me."

Admitting their intimate friendship felt like an "exciting secret affair" ... Warnecke revealed that "nothing physical" was going on between them.