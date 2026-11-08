Egypt Train Crash Leaves At Least 7 Killed and Over 100 Injured

At Least 7 Killed, Over 100 Injured

Two trains collided in Egypt, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and leaving over 100 injured.

The crash went down 30 miles south of Cairo in the al-Ayyat district ... AP News reported.

The train traveling to the Fayoum province slammed into the rear of a train heading to Aswan ... resulting in a derailment.

Following the wreck ... those injured were transported to nearby hospitals after emergency crews and a crane were dispatched to the area.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi wrote on X ... "I have directed state agencies to provide the necessary medical care, promptly investigate the circumstances of the accident, and hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent."