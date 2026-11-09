'Deadliest Catch' Boat F/V Wizard Will Not Be Featured on Upcoming Season

F/V Wizard Will Not Appear in Upcoming Season

It's time for the F/V Wizard to cast off ... because the iconic vessel won't be featured in the upcoming season of "Deadliest Catch," TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the vessel wasn't kicked off the show ... but production is not currently filming aboard the F/V Wizard for the fall season.

We're told this isn't out of character for the Discovery Channel series -- "Deadliest Catch" routinely rotates vessels for all sorts of reasons.

The F/V Wizard has been a mainstay since Season 3, and has been continuously for 20 seasons ... meaning this will be the first time the vessel won't be featured since it joined the show.

Season 23 is currently in production ... and no word yet on whether F/V Wizard will be brought back in the future.