James Gunn Stepping Down as DC Studios CEO

James Gunn and Peter Safran are out at DC Studios … despite many believing they would be safe amid the Skydance-Paramount merger.

According to reports, James and Peter will stick around to help creatively but will no longer be co-CEOs of the studio.

The execs have only released three movies since taking the reins in 2022 ... "Superman," "Supergirl" and "Clayface." They have several projects in the pipeline, including the 'Superman' sequel and a television show spin-off.