Lindsay Clancy Shut Down in Plea to Dismiss Murder Case, Close To Retrial

Lindsay Clancy is one step closer to possibly facing a retrial over the deaths of her three young kids ... after a Massachusetts judge rejected her attempt to get the murder charges tossed.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge denied Clancy's motion to dismiss the case, ruling a second trial would not violate her constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

The judge determined there was manifest necessity to declare a mistrial in September after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

In a separate ruling, the judge also denied Clancy's request to investigate the holdout juror over allegations of misconduct, including claims the juror lied on a questionnaire and improperly used a cellphone in the jury room.

Her defense team sought the juror's cellphone records, confidential questionnaire and other records ... but the judge ruled the information wasn't material to her motion to dismiss or any retrial.

The judge also rejected prosecutors' attempt to restrict Clancy's attorneys from speaking publicly about the case, finding there wasn't sufficient justification for such an order.

As we previously reported, Clancy is accused of killing her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan -- inside their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023.

Her attorneys argue she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for the killings.