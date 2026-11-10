Brenda Song Reveals She Once Passed Out on Set of 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'

I Was So Overworked and Underpaid That I Passed Out on Set!!!

Play video content Video: Brenda Song Says She Once Lost Consciousness While Filming ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Wildmen Podcast

Brenda Song got a little steamed during a hot tub scene on "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" ... because she passed out on set!

She and co-star Dylan Sprouse reminisced about their Disney days on Dylan's "Wildmen" podcast ... recalling how the hot tub heater had malfunctioned and was so hot that Brenda lost consciousness.

The actress explained ... "I just remember breathing heavy and my chest felt really hot. I just went, 'Am I having a panic attack?' And then all of a sudden I remember stars and gone."

Dylan quipped that the working conditions had to be extra bad for Brenda to be affected ... noting she usually kept quiet about stuff like that.

Brenda admitted that overall, her time at Disney was "lovely," but acknowledged the work environment was brutal, saying ... "I think the only thing that was hard about that time was I feel like we were underpaid and overworked."

She and Dylan also joked and griped about not getting residuals, and Brenda even noted that it felt like, at the time, they were essentially paying Disney to work for them.