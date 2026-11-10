Play video content Video: ‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks Takes Over TMZ All Access Tour TMZ.com

Forget the facelift critics ... Meredith Marks apparently recovered in just 10 days, and showed up over the weekend looking so refreshed , nobody would've even guessed she'd gone under the knife!

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' OG was turning heads for all the right reasons ... and she had a LOT more than a new look up her sleeve.

Meredith celebrated her upcoming L.A. stop on her "You. Can. Dance." tour by doing something fans probably never expected ... spending an entire night partying alongside 20 lucky superfans aboard our TMZ All Access Bus!

Play video content Video: Meredith Marks Parties With 20 Lucky Fans on TMZ All Access Bus TMZ.com

Meredith brought "real house-husband" Seth Marks along as she rocked her diamond-studded headphones & beats on our party bus. She even put herself in the hot seat for a mobile Q&A ... dishing on facelift rumors and revealing how she accidentally landed a spot among Bravo's most talked-about 'Housewives' franchise.

Of course, a luxury queen like Meredith wasn't going to settle for just ANY bar crawl. We hit KATANA on the Sunset Strip, where passengers were treated to complimentary pink martinis and fancy hors d'oeuvres ... all while Meredith mingled, snapped pics and celebrated her tour with sparklers and cake.

But if there's one thing we know about Mer ... it's that she's a staunch LGBTQ+ ally. So naturally, she saved her biggest surprise for our final stop: The Abbey.

The 'RHOSLC' star took over the legendary L.A. gay bar with a surprise DJ performance ... but that's not all. Meredith even announced the entire crowd was getting free tickets to her Friday night show!

So while the internet was busy talking about Meredith's face ... she was busy making sure everyone was looking at her.