Sukihana Hosts TMZ All Access Bus Tour, Loses Her Gay Bar Virginity

Play video content Video: Sukihana At the Abbey TMZ.com

Sukihana -- aka Coochie Girl -- "lost her virginity" just weeks after welcoming her baby girl ... and it all happened when she decided to host our new TMZ All Access Bus.

The rapper grabbed the mic and belted out some of her biggest hits to 20 lucky fans, including "Hood Rats" and her latest track, "Whopper," giving passengers an electrifying concert on wheels alongside one of our most cherished DJs, DJ Nylaa Baybee. She also hosted an exclusive Q&A in the middle of our bus ... and she dropped one insane revelation after another.

Play video content Video: Sukihana Keeps Her Placenta TMZ.com

Among the revelations -- she revealed she's still holding onto her placenta, which is currently sitting in her freezer. She told passengers she hasn't figured out what to do with it just yet ... but doesn't trust hospitals "not to sell it for $50K." And apparently, pregnancy brought some interesting cravings ... including cookies with steak -- and steak with yogurt.

But perhaps the most revealing moment came when someone asked what people get wrong about her. Suki said people often assume she's a SLUT because of her lyrics and the way she talks ... but insists she's not -- she's just a slut for her MAN!

Play video content Video: Sukihana Misconceptions TMZ.com

Then came the revelation we weren't expecting ... Sukihana had NEVER been to The Abbey!

For anyone who's anyone in the L.A. nightlife scene, the legendary West Hollywood gay bar is practically a rite of passage -- gay or not. So we decided there was only one thing to do ... take Suki straight there.

Abbey-goers were absolutely gobsmacked by the unexpected celebrity appearance as Suki hit the stage, belted out her hits, twerked, and danced with the crowd ... a once-in-a-lifetime moment for anyone who happened to be there for their Sunday drag brunch.