'The Thing' Star T.K. Carter’s Mom Files Creditor’s Claim Against Estate Over Funeral Expenses

Mom Files Creditor’s Claim for Funeral and Other Expenses

T.K. Carter’s mom shelled out a pretty big chunk of change on the late actor’s funeral and other expenses … and she’s looking for his estate to reimburse her.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Lois Gaston filed a creditor’s claim last week against T.K.’s estate, saying she’s owed $31K.

Lois lists a bunch of expenses -- many of which seem to be related to her son's funeral, including mortuary costs, cremation, copies of death certificates, and T.K.'s urn.

She also listed expenses that appear to be for a massive 400-person service … like funeral programs, catering, photos, postage, desserts, water, and snacks for guests.

As we previously reported, "The Thing" actor was found dead in his California home earlier this year.