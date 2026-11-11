Marco Rubio Spent Over $1.2 Million on Personal Travel in Under 2 Years

Marco Rubio has defended himself after a report revealed he spent over $1.2 million on personal travel in the last 2 years ... including at least 10 trips for University of Florida football games.

The Secretary of State told The Washington Post ... "I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible."

Apparently ... Rubio has made at least 23 trips to Gainesville, Florida -- which is where his son Anthony plays running back for the University of Florida -- using government aircraft, with 15 of those trips being for personal trips.

However, most of the 23 trips coincided with various games, practices, and scrimmages ... according to The Post.

Rubio's whopping travel receipts are supposed to be reimbursed by him to the government at the equivalent of an economy ticket.

The thing is ... these reimbursements aren't made public and frequently don't even come close to the actual cost of the flights.

In response ... Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said the Secretary of State "is REQUIRED to use military aircraft to maintain access to secure communications at all times and comply with continuity of government protocols."