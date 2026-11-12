Trisha Paytas Calls Ethan Klein a 'Troll' and 'Pushy' in New Memoir

Trisha Paytas is spilling some pretty awkward details about her first meeting with Ethan Klein ... claiming the H3 host wouldn't stop grilling her about how much money she made from a controversial video.

In her new book, "Crying on the Kitchen Floor," Trisha looks back at how she first got involved with Ethan ... revealing one of his producers reached out after her tour ended and invited her on the podcast to hash out their supposed feud.

Trisha says she didn't really view it as a feud, more like "one-sided slander," but admits she agreed to go on because she wanted to play along with the online jokes and act like she was in on it ... saying he was actually "nicer and dorkier" than she'd imagined.

However, things took a turn as Trisha says Ethan kept pushing her to reveal how much money she'd made from a video in which she claimed she was transgender. She says she was ashamed of the video and didn't want to discuss it, but Ethan wouldn't let up.

According to Trisha, she initially told him she hadn't made any money from it, despite admitting she actually had no idea how much she'd earned. She figured it couldn't have been much since the video had only been online for a week.

Eventually, she says she caved, downloaded the YouTube Create app and showed Ethan the receipts ... revealing she'd actually made $8,000.

Trisha says she was mortified, describing herself as having been caught in yet another lie. She even recalls noticing what she thought was a "glimmer" in Ethan's eyes as she sat there embarrassed, wondering whether it was nerves or something more sinister.

Still, Trisha says she saw something familiar in Ethan, describing him as a kindred spirit who enjoyed trolling and stirring the pot. She says she could tell he was much crazier than he let on and suspected they shared a similar kind of inner chaos.