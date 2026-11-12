4 Shot in D.C. Shooting as Police Warn About Active Shooter in the Area

At least four people have been shot in D.C. as police scramble to respond to the active shooter situation.

The Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X ... "CRITICAL ALERT: MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD's Emergency Response Team is on scene."

As of now, no suspect is in custody ... sources told ABC News. However, the shooter is apparently barricaded inside a high-floor unit with a residential building ... News4 reported.

The National Guard is working toward securing the perimeter around the area ... while the ATF responds to the scene.

DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto wrote on X ... "Shootings at and outside Vida fitness this morning in Logan Circle. Multiple people shot. Do not go to this area. Police looking for suspect."