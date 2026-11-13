Chris Hansen Says Suspected Predator Name-Dropped Him Before Bust

Play video content Video: Suspected Predator Name-Dropped Chris Hansen Before Arrest TMZ.com

At this point you'd think Chris Hansen had seen it all, but a sting suspect surprised him during a recent operation ... name-dropping him and still showing up to the bust.

The "To Catch a Predator" star stopped by "The TMZ Podcast" ... where he tells us a suspected predator had been suspicious that he was being set up before the meet-up and even called him out by name.

Chris recalled the guy's guard had come down, and he exclaimed ... "F*** Chris Hansen."

Check out the clip ... Chris called him on it, and the guy responds by mentioning he'd seen the Robert Pattinson movie "Primetime."

Chris tells us ... he was floored that the guy had seen the movie and been suspicious of a possible sting, but still showed up anyway!