Brooklyn Building Collapse: Owner Allegedly on Worst Landlord List, Owed $450K: Report

The owner of the Brooklyn apartment building that collapsed, leaving 8 dead, has apparently been name-dropped on NYC's worst landlord list more than once.

Olufemi Falade -- who owns the Flatbush building -- has been featured on the infamous annual list created by the New York City Public Advocate a total of three times ... the New York Post reported.

On top of that, Falade has also allegedly racked up $170,000 in unpaid fines, $114,945 in unpaid water bills, and $113,526 in property taxes ... this according to the Post.

Back in 2006, Falade was sentenced to 12 days in jail and ordered to fork over another $50,000 for civil contempt after failing to resolve over 1,800 violations.

Play video content Video: Brooklyn Building Collapses, Firefighters Search for Possible Survivors Trapped Inside CNN/WABC

The building had 98 open violations at the time of the collapse, per the Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

We reported earlier ... the cause of the collapse still remains under investigation after the three-story structure came crumbling down into an adjacent construction site Wednesday.

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