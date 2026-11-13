NYC Building Collpase: New Video Shows Kids Running For Their Lives

A new video of the NYC building collapse shows kids running for their lives with their mom as the building violently shakes and crumbles to the ground.

CBS News New York obtained the harrowing footage that shows the family of Anderson Velez inside their Brooklyn apartment at the time of Wednesday's building collapse.

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Anderson was not present ... but his wife and two boys, ages 2 and 9, were in the apartment, and the footage is absolutely shocking!

As you can see ... the video kicks off with the 9-year-old in the living room when the walls begin to shake, prompting him to dash to his mom in a doorway.

The two scream as they disappear inside a room, leaving the 2-year-old sitting on the floor in the living room and looking around, confused. Moments later, the walls cave in and the ceiling falls, engulfing the 2-year-old in debris.

The family survived the disaster and was rescued by the New York Fire Department, according to Anderson, who spoke with CBS. Anderson said his wife and 9-year-old boy were hospitalized, but his 2-year-old made it out without a scratch, which is miraculous considering the video.