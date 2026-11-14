High School Football Player Dies After Being Declared Brain Dead Following Collapse

Dies After Being Declared Brain Dead, Gym Collapse

A high school student who collapsed in the middle of gym class has died after the medical emergency left him brain dead.

Levi Curry -- who was a rising defensive star on the Eagle River High School football team in Anchorage, Alaska -- went into cardiac arrest during the gym class on Nov. 6 ... according to his GoFundMe.

Later that night, Levi was declared brain dead.

Apparently, Levi suffered from a pre-existing heart condition that was managed by a pediatric cardiologist ... his church shared.

Levi's dad James told KTUU that his son had undergone surgery that "basically healed it."

After his parents made the tough decision to proceed with organ donation, Levi died on Nov. 7.

Nearly 500 people showed up to pay their respects at Levi's funeral ... PEOPLE reported.

He was only 15 years old.