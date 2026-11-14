Travis Scott & OnlyFans Model Haylee Mack Spotted Together at L.A. Hotspots

Travis Scott and OnlyFans model Haylee Mack were spotted out and about at two different L.A. hotspots in one night.

In the photos taken around 1 AM Friday morning ... Travis and Haylee left the iconic Chateau Marmont to get some sushi over at the historic Yamashiro, which overlooks Hollywood.

While Travis wore a black shirt, gold necklaces, and some shades ... Haylee donned a black dress for their late-night meal.

The two were at the Chateau attending GQ's Men of the Year party Thursday night -- which was a star-studded event that featured Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, Chris Rock, Tinashe and more.