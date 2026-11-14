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Travis Scott & OnlyFans Model Haylee Mack Spotted Together at L.A. Hotspots

Travis Scott & Haylee Mack Rapper & OnlyFans Model Spotted Together ... Next Stop, Sushi?

By TMZ Staff
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Travis Scott & OnlyFans Model Haylee Mack Spotted Together at L.A. Hotspots
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Travis Scott and OnlyFans model Haylee Mack were spotted out and about at two different L.A. hotspots in one night.

In the photos taken around 1 AM Friday morning ... Travis and Haylee left the iconic Chateau Marmont to get some sushi over at the historic Yamashiro, which overlooks Hollywood.

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While Travis wore a black shirt, gold necklaces, and some shades ... Haylee donned a black dress for their late-night meal.

The two were at the Chateau attending GQ's Men of the Year party Thursday night -- which was a star-studded event that featured Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, Chris Rock, Tinashe and more.

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They seemed to be having a great time separately before linking up ... in one pic, Haylee dances the night away, and in another, Travis is all smiles.

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