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Travis Scott Leaves Chateau Marmont After Star-Studded GQ Men of the Year Party

Travis Scott Leaves Chateau Marmont After Star-Studded GQ Party

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Travis Scott Leaves Chateau Marmont After GQ Party
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Travis Scott was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont after attending a star-studded party toasting GQ's Men of the Year.

In the photos taken around 1 AM Friday morning ... Travis was spotted wearing a black shirt, gold necklaces, and some shades as he exited the Chateau ... roughly around the same time as model Haylee Mack.

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Haylee -- who was pictured dancing the night away earlier -- was spotted wearing a black dress.

As you know, Travis was at the Chateau attending GQ's Men of the Year party Thursday night -- which was a star-studded event that featured Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, Chris Rock, Tinashe and more.

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He seemed to be having a great time before calling it a night too ... in one pic, Travis is all smiles.

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