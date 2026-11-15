Slayer Temporarily Shuts Down Show After Mosh Pit Erupts In Seats

Stop Moshing In The Seats, I'll Shut the Show Down!!!

Slayer's lead singer Tom Araya temporarily shut down the band's sold-out Los Angeles show ... after a mosh pit erupted in the seated section of the floor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It all went down at L.A.'s Kia Forum Saturday night ... with Tom telling the crowd ... "You guys get so f***ing crazy, you start hurting each other."

Responding to boos and cheers, Tom stressed that people had to maintain themselves and be respectful of people around them ... "especially if they're sitting in f***ing seats."

He added ... "The fire marshal said we're going to pause ... until you get your s*** and your act together."

In the end, Tom made it clear ... "If you keep this s*** up, we're going to go home."

However, it seems like everyone got the message ... as the band continued and ended up closing out their show.

Saturday night's show was the second of two performances celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album, "Reign in Blood."