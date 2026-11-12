Lionel Richie Declares, 'I'm Back,' After Returning to Stage Following Health Issues: Video

Play video content Video: Lionel Richie Makes Triumphant Return to Stage After Health Scare @JPASC24

Lionel Richie was sidelined by health problems for a while ... but he returned to the stage Wednesday and announced with gusto, "I'm back!"

The legendary crooner performed his residency show, "Lionel Richie–King of Hearts," at The Wynn Las Vegas, but before he got things underway, he had a message for the crowd.

Lionel repeatedly yelled into the mic, "I'm back," as the crowd went absolutely wild with applause. Lionel told his fans he was doing just fine.

After his intro, Lionel dove straight into his set and, as usual, blew away the crowd with his incredible voice.

As we previously reported, Lionel was rushed to a hospital in June after getting sick onstage during a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lionel told the crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange" and cut the show short before paramedics took him to the hospital by ambulance.

In August, Lionel was hospitalized again after a performance at The Muny in St. Louis to have some tests run in the intensive care unit. During the concert, Lionel appeared to be struggling before he asked his team to bring him a chair while performing his final song, "All Night Long," so he could sit down.