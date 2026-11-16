Amanda Seyfried Skips Governors Awards to Support Estranged Husband on Broadway

Amanda Seyfried had a choice between Hollywood's biggest awards-season bash and supporting her estranged husband ... and she picked her ex.

The actress skipped Sunday's star-studded Governors Awards in Los Angeles, instead heading to New York City for the Broadway opening of "Downstate," starring her estranged husband, Thomas Sadoski ... just two months after the couple announced their separation.

The decision is especially noteworthy considering Amanda is generating major Oscar buzz for her role in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary "You Can See Everything" ... making the Governors Awards a prime opportunity to rub elbows with Academy voters.

But Amanda had other priorities ... showing up to support Thomas as his production officially opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

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As TMZ previously reported ... Amanda and Thomas announced their split in September after nine years of marriage, saying they'd already been separated for some time and believed it was the right move for their family.

The former couple, who share two children, have seemingly kept things amicable ... with Amanda sharing a photo of herself embracing Thomas on Instagram last week, shortly after reposting a message calling for divorce to be normalized.