Nicola Coughlan Slams J.K. Rowling Again Amid Anti-Trans Feud

Nicola Coughlan's doubling down on her distaste for J.K. Rowling ... insisting she won't watch the new "Harry Potter" series after feuding online with the controversial author.

The "Bridgerton" actress spoke to The Observer for a piece published Thursday ... and her online tête-à-tête with J.K. came up.

ICYMI ... while J.K. was celebrating the UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex online, Nicole shared an article headlined "This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling."

She added, "Keep your new 'Harry Potter' lads. Wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole."

J.K. fired back, claiming she didn't know who Nicola or Pedro Pascal were. Pedro -- whose sister is transgender -- had also slammed J.K.'s gloating.

In the new interview with The Observer, Nicole cracked a joke at her own expense ... telling the outlet, "Me, I could believe. But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please."

Nicola also slammed the court ruling again ... saying, "To see an already marginalized community being further attacked and attacked in law is really stomach-churning and disgusting, and to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning."

The first scene from HBO’s ‘HARRY POTTER’ has been released. https://t.co/h3o8nirX5M @OneTakeNews

HBO just dropped a new first look at the "Harry Potter" series ... which is drawing mixed reviews from many online.