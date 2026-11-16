Play video content Video: Ex-Transportation Secretary Says Air Traffic Control System Needs To Fix One Tower At A Time TMZ.com

Ray LaHood -- the former Secretary of Transportation -- says people should expect more ground stops, delays, and screw-ups with air travel in the future ... because it's painstaking to update one of the world's most antiquated air traffic control systems.

Ray -- who served during President Barack Obama's first term -- joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday ... and he heaped praise on the professional Air Traffic Controllers who keep fliers safe ... especially because they're usually doing it on an ancient system.

That said, Ray warns the system itself ain't up to snuff ... and it's not like the United States government can just flip a switch and magically update the whole darn thing.

Basically, Ray says they have to go from air traffic control tower to another, updating each location ... which is slow and painstaking work.

Ray also gets into the dollars and cents of the whole situation ... explaining that his administration updated the infrastructure with $5 billion -- though he understands that the $50 billion current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is asking for will make the work go faster.

Play video content Video: Markwayne Mullin Appears to Blame Sean Duffy for Nationwide Ground Stop C-SPAN

As for why Duffy upped the number to $50 billion from $30 billion, Ray says it's all part of the Washington, D.C., dance ... ask for more than you need and maybe get what you want.