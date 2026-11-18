Famed defense attorney Brian Steel was throwing accusations in court ... and a Georgia prosecutor responded by offering to throw something else outside ... their hands!!!

The heated exchange went down Tuesday during Lacy Boles' murder trial ... when Steel, who's represented Young Thug and Diddy, accused prosecutor Jason Treadaway of knowingly misleading the jury.

Treadaway wasn't having it ... telling the judge he wouldn't defend his integrity against Steel's accusations before issuing a challenge straight out of the schoolyard.

"If he wants to question that, we'll settle it outside by the Christmas tree in front of the courthouse," Treadaway fired back.

The judge immediately stepped in ... telling Treadaway that inviting opposing counsel to a fistfight was "out of line."

But Treadaway wasn't backing down ... arguing Steel had essentially called him a liar in open court and demanding to know why that was acceptable.

The judge assured Treadaway he didn't believe he was lying ... but reminded him that challenging another attorney to throw hands outside the courthouse wasn't the way to settle their differences.

The blowup stemmed from a dispute over testimony about the victim's probation status ... with Steel accusing the prosecution of misleading jurors and Treadaway insisting his questions were entirely legitimate.

As for the case itself, Boles is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Akers, in December 2019. She's pleaded not guilty, and her defense maintains Akers died by suicide.