Catalina Fernández -- an influencer with over 3 million followers across her social media platforms -- is dead after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Her family shared the news on Instagram, where she went by Cata Amatista, writing ... "Cata has parted from this material plane. Her body has rested, but her light, her love and all the wonderful things she sowed in this world remain forever in each of us."

Catalina -- who was based in Colombia -- initially shared her cerebellar medulloblastoma diagnosis back in July 2023 ... and she took her followers on her cancer journey.

After undergoing surgery and chemo over the course of her treatment, Catalina died on Nov. 12.

Her family is remembering her as "an extraordinary being of light. She was a child full of love, life, joy, and dreams, possessing a beautiful gift for finding magic in the smallest of things."

Cata was only 25.