Play video content Video: Christina Ricci Spills on Years-Long Beef With Cher Bravo

Christina Ricci says she is trying to make amends with Cher after the actress failed to return a message from the iconic singer in 1990, putting the two at odds ever since.

Christina sat down Tuesday with Andy Cohen for an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" and, during their chat, Andy brought up Christina's work with Cher on the 1990 film "Mermaids."

Andy asked if Christina is still in contact with Cher, prompting Christina to reveal that Cher was mad at her and has been holding a grudge for nearly 30 years. Andy seemed stunned and decided to probe.

Christina said the issues between them arose in 1999 after Cher was interviewed for a magazine article and made some unfavorable remarks about Christina, who was 19 at the time.

She said Cher left her an apologetic voicemail ... but Christina never returned the call, causing the bad blood that persists to this very day.

Christina says her attempts to patch up their differences have been futile and met with "radio silence" from Cher.