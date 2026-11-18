Erica Campbell rushed to court pleading for protection from an alleged stalker who she claims believes she is the singer's wife ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Erica is seeking protection for herself and her husband, Warryn, against a 32-year-old woman named Maria.

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In the petition, Erica claims the woman is a fan but has been making their lives hell. She says, "I'm very anxious. I can't sleep. My kids are stressed and afraid to walk out the door. It's affecting my quality at work."

Erica is asking the court to order Maria to not come within 100 yards of her home or her church.

Earlier this week, the singer posted Ring footage of a woman acting erratically outside her L.A. home and said in her documents that she has Ring footage that she plans to introduce in court.

In her filing, Erica claims the woman showed up to her home and screamed that she was her wife. The singer says the woman has threatened her husband … and calls and texts her phone all through the night.

In addition, Erica claims the woman broke into her yard and locked herself in her pool bathroom. She says she called the cops and had her removed, but she claims the woman returned the next day.