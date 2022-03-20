Gospel Star Erica Campbell Says Kanye Needs to Practice What He Preaches About God

Play video content TMZ.com

Erica Campbell says if Kanye West is trying to be a man of God for Sunday Service, he should practice what he preaches during the week ... something she's just not seeing.

We got the Gospel singer in New York City and asked about Kanye's contention he's a man of God ... and how it stacks up with his recent behavior toward Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

Erica says Kanye can't only follow the Lord's teachings on Sundays ... she says he needs to carry it over Monday through Saturday, but it doesn't mean being a perfect person either.

Erica thinks Ye needs to be kinder, more gracious, patient, understanding and faithful during the week ... if he's truly a man of God, as he claims.

As you know ... Kanye's been lashing out at a bunch of folks on social media and in his music, with his estranged wife's boyfriend getting the brunt ... and Erica tells us why she thinks the divorce is the root cause.