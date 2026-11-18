Play video content Video: Lance Bass Jokes He's Getting Cut From Justin Timberlake Doc TMZ.com

Lance Bass says he sat down for an interview when the Justin Timberlake documentary filmmakers came calling ... but he's not sure if he'll make the final cut.

We caught up with the singer-songwriter in New York City on Wednesday ... and we asked if he's involved in JT's new four-part docuseries set for release on Apple TV next month.

Lance says he sat down with the creative team 3 years ago ... back when he still had pink hair -- a decision he's not stoked will be immortalized forever in the doc.

That is, if he makes it into the doc ... because Lance jokes that editors may choose to leave his comments on the cutting room floor.

We're sure they'll be included ... though ya never know.

As we've told you ... the new documentary promises to lay bare the truth about Justin's controversial Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston -- when he exposed her bare breast to the world.

We asked Lance if people need to let that moment die after this doc ... and he says he hopes so -- after all, what more is there to say?