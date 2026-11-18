Play video content Video: Michael Porter Jr. Says He'd Leave Girlfriend If She Was In Freak Accident Curious Mike

Michael Porter Jr. says he would have no problem leaving his girlfriend if she suddenly became paralyzed from a freak accident ... but it would at least be a slow split.

The NBA star brought up the hypothetical scenario on his podcast, "Curious Mike," asking his guest, model Sommer Ray, if she would stick by a boyfriend if he broke his back, suffered severe burns, or became paralyzed in a freak occurrence.

MPJ made it clear he was only talking about a couple in the dating stage ... not engaged or married ... and before Sommer could give her answer, he jumped in with his.

The Brooklyn Nets star says he would be by his girl's side at first if "something crazy happens to her" ... but he would slowly distance himself.

Michael and Sommer laugh at the thought ... and the conversation has us thinking.