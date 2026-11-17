Ryan Adams is ready to rock down the aisle ... the rock and country singer-songwriter is engaged to Kate Farr after knowing her for just six months, the couple tells TMZ.

52-year-old Ryan and 22-year-old Kate tell us they got engaged in early October after meeting through mutual friends earlier this year ... and while the two started out as friends, things quickly turned romantic.

Ryan tells TMZ ... "I've never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I've ever met. She's my best friend, and I've never been happier. Here's to love."

Kate, a writer and producer who has transitioned into working in music, moved to Los Angeles to be with Ryan ... and the two are now living together in L.A.

But the couple may not be staying in California forever ... they tell us they're exploring the possibility of moving back to the Midwest, where they're both originally from, to be closer to family.

Ryan also joked about their photos together, telling us ... "All of the photos we have together are insanely dorky."

Ryan was previously married to actress Mandy Moore.