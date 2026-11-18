Play video content Video: Dolores Catania Refuses to Take Sides in Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Feud Light. Tan. Up. with Tan Mom & Adam Barta Podcast

Dolores Catania is keeping her friendships with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga out of their family drama ... making it clear she’s sticking by BOTH women.

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star addressed where she stands with the feuding sisters-in-law during an appearance on the "Light. Tan. Up. with Tan Mom and Adam Barta" podcast ... and she says neither relationship has taken a hit.

Dolores explained ... “I’ve always been in good standing with both of them, and that’s the way I’ll continue to stay.”

While Teresa and Melissa’s rocky relationship has put their mutual friends in an awkward spot, Dolores insists their issues haven’t spilled over into her own friendships ... and she plans to keep it that way.

“There’s nothing that’s come between us,” Dolores said, adding ... “Their relationship has not come between our relationship, and it never will.”

Teresa and Melissa's feud dates back to the early days of 'RHONJ' ... with years of family drama, accusations, and blowout fights ultimately driving a wedge between Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga.

For Dolores, there’s plenty of history worth protecting ... pointing out she’s been friends with both women for many, many years.