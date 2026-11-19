We Can't Hardly Wait to Do It Again!!!

The "Can't Hardly Wait" cast can't hardly wait for a sequel ... because a few of them are really pushing for their own little high school reunion, TMZ has learned.

Peter Facinelli -- who starred in the 1998 teen rom-com -- tells TMZ ... the film's fandom is still going strong, saying ... "I brought Mike Dexter back for Halloween, and weeks later the internet is still talking about it."

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He tells us ... "A 'Can't Hardly Wait' sequel is the one high school reunion everyone actually wants to go to. Would be so fun to get the whole gang back together and see where they ended up."

Peter even gave us the elevator pitch, saying ... "If we're lucky, LoveBurger might finally play a song -- and maybe, just maybe, if I play my cards right I can finally get Amanda Beckett back."

Fellow cast member Joel Michaely tells TMZ ... they're not the only ones who want a sequel, saying ... "People have been clamoring for us to do a reunion movie for years. Now is the time for our 30th anniversary in 2028. While we all still look hot."

Joel is encouraging fans to make their voices heard to sway the studios, adding ... "We need Sony to make it or partner with a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon, so tell them you want to see it."

Producer Johnny Ryan Jr. tells TMZ ... he and Kenan Thompson have been trying to produce a reunion film for years, and have even talked to the cast about it.

He says Sony's dragging their feet, explaining ... "Sony told us they weren't sure if fans would want to see a reunion but the fans have spoken and they want it as much as we do."