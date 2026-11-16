Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell Share Steamy On-Set Kiss

Play video content Video: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell Turn Up the Heat on Set BACKGRID

Here's Aaron Taylor-Johnson making out with his co-star Devon Terrell in the middle of Manhattan ... and it's hot and heavy.

Don't get it twisted ... Aaron and Devon were filming scenes for their upcoming series "Enigma Variations" ... but this looked pretty passionate.

The hunks are standing on a snowy sidewalk when Devon makes the first move ... and they lock lips and kiss a few times before embracing.

Aaron and Devon are starring in an upcoming Netflix limited series adapted from André Aciman's novel.

Aciman is the same writer behind "Call Me by Your Name" ... and Netflix says this show will be just as seductive as the movie adaption.