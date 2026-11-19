Blue Thunder -- a popular gamer who has a huge following on TikTok -- says "Grand Theft Auto VI" lives up to all the hype ... blowing his sky-high expectations out of the water.

The influencer joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday to discuss the release of the new game ... which he said he spent 15 hours playing after its release.

Blue says he had really high expectations for this game ... and yet, somehow, Rockstar has managed to not only live up to them -- but the gaming company surpassed them.

He specifically points out the realism in the game ... from interacting with NPCs on the street to actually buying groceries at the store, this game feels like real life in many ways.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Learns How to Play GTA VI TMZ.com

Our own Harvey Levin tried his hand at the game this morning in our office ... and Charles had a visceral reaction to shooting a police officer because the game is so real.

We asked Blue if he thought younger players could handle it ... because, even though the game is technically 17+, many younger teens almost certainly have their hands on it. Blue Thunder says parents need to keep an eye on their kids ... and he notes some of the new features keep people from engaging in wanton violence, unlike older versions.

For example, there's a criminal profile tracker ... and random acts of violence end up actually seriously hurting a gamer's rep, affecting how the game is played. It's all part of a larger social message in the game, Blue Thunder says.