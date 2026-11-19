Jaime King has some company on her coffee run ... stepping out with director George Moïse a month after finalizing her divorce from Austin Sosa.

In photos, obtained by TMZ, the actress and Moïse are seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles ... where the duo also shared a pastry during their outing.

No word on whether there’s anything romantic brewing between them, but they clearly had no problem splitting something sweet and enjoying L.A.'s fall weather.

The coffee date comes as Jaime starts a new chapter following her split from Sosa, with their divorce finalized just last month.