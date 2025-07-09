Jaime King Engaged After Losing Custody of Children

Looks like someone's won the 'hart' of Jaime King ... 'cause she's engaged!

The "Hart of Dixie" actress is engaged to investor Austin Sosa, according to People. A source tells the outlet she is "very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year."

Looks like everything fell right into place for Jaime, who just months ago lost sole custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, to her ex-husband Kyle Newman.

The ruling came about a year after the actress submitted an emergency filing claiming she was not financially sound enough to continue the spousal and child support agreement she reached with Kyle in 2022.

As we reported ... the pair finalized their nasty divorce in 2023 after Jaime filed for separation -- while asking for a restraining order -- in 2020.

It's not clear exactly how long Jaime and Austin -- an investor who graduated from Brigham Young University, per his LinkedIn -- have been together.

The model tagged his private account and mentioned him in the caption of an Instagram post in June ... which showed her smiling alongside her boys.