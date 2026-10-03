Jaime King Is Officially Single As Judge Signs Off On Divorce

Jaime King is officially back on the market ... after a judge signed off on her divorce from her now-former husband, Austin Sosa.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge entered the final judgment on Friday.

The court docs show that both parties are now restored to their status as single people ... but jurisdiction was reserved on the issue of spousal support for King.

We reported earlier ... Austin wanted to push the divorce case along and asked the court to end the marriage by default in July.

Jaime -- who was previously married to producer Kyle Newman -- responded to Austin filing for divorce in January of this year, saying she was "completely blindsided."