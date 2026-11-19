Ronnie Radke's living the luxe life ... because he just dropped nearly $10 million on a posh pad in Malibu, TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the Falling in Reverse frontman closed on the massive, newly built mansion this week, shelling out $9.275 million for the coastal retreat.

Play video content Video: Ronnie Radke House Instagram/@ronnieradke

Ronnie showed off the insane ocean views in an Instagram video ... revealing in the caption he bought his second home outright, paying for the pricey pad in full.

Sources tell TMZ ... Ronnie's always dreamed of owning a house by the beach, but he's not ditching the Hollywood Hills just yet ... we're told he's keeping his home there as his main residence.

And when Ronnie wants a little oceanfront R&R, he'll have plenty of room to spread out ... the 6,700-square-foot mansion boasts four bedroom suites, five bathrooms, a massive kitchen with marble countertops and walls of glass overlooking the coastline.

The luxurious digs also feature a private gym, bar lounge, a potential home theater and an infinity pool that practically spills into the Pacific.

And the primary suite is no slouch either ... with floor-to-ceiling windows, a massive walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom and sweeping ocean views right from the bedroom.