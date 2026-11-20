Sofia and Alix were spotted dancing together this week at the Bumble Event at The Twenty Two in New York ... and they looked like new besties.

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In a video, Sofia and Alix laughed it up on the dance floor while Charli XCX played on the speakers.

Sofia and Alix's budding friendship is interesting given the two have a mutual dislike for Alex.

Sofia recently wrote a book in which she criticized Alex, her former podcast co-host, and Alix has made it clear she is no fan of her former boss.

Alix used to have a podcast on Alex's network ... but her star has risen since she's left.