'Call Her Daddy' Producer Says It's 'Ridiculous' He's Being Written Out of Show History

Play video content Video: 'Call Her Daddy' Producer Blasts Show for Erasing Him From Its History Pardon My Take

Tom Leigh doesn't care if you call anyone daddy ... he'd just be happy for anyone to call on him at all -- because he says he's been basically erased from the hit show's history.

Here's the deal ... Tom was a producer on "Call Her Daddy" when it was still under the Barstool banner -- mainly handling video and social media editing for the pod while Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn dealt with the audio aspect.

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On an episode of "Pardon My Take" released Friday, he says the ladies were very territorial over the whole product ... adding that he wasn't even allowed to watch the show being filmed.

Tom says he finds it all ridiculous that he's basically being written out of the show's history ... after all, Sofia just dropped a memoir -- and Tom didn't get a single mention in it, apparently.

Play video content Video: Sofia Franklyn Questions If Her Friendship with Alex Cooper Was Ever Real Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast

As we said, Sofia and Alex have been sniping back and forth ... with the former even wondering aloud if the latter was ever actually her friend.