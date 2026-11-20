If there's one thing Clavicular can't stand, it's apparently getting "d*** mogged" ... the streamer ranted on social media about getting shown up by guys bigger than him ... but he's got a solution.

Clav vented that he'd been combating the criticism by penis pumping every day for weeks ... an admission he makes after he was just indicted in Massachusetts on rape charges.

Check out the video ... Clav's waving his pump around while expressing his frustrations about measurement mogging, saying he's done with it.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has been indicted on two counts of rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his family's Cape Cod home.

According to WCVB ... Clavicular was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to an underage person on Nov. 13. He's pleaded not guilty.